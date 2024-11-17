Pakistan senior men's cricket team's head coach Jason Gillespie is set to be removed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former cricketer Aaqib Javed will be replacing him as the new head coach in all formats.
According to a report, the announcement for the same is expected on Monday after Pakistan’s final T20I match against Australia which could mark Gillespie’s last outing with the team.
Gillespie’s time as head coach has been short and eventful. Initially hired as Pakistan's Test coach, he was also handed the interim role for the white-ball side after Gary Kirsten stepped down last month.
PCB reportedly offered Gillespie the position of all-format coach until the Champions Trophy in March 2025. However, this came with no increase in pay despite the added workload. Gillespie declined the offer, leading the PCB to reconsider his role altogether.
A PCB official, however, cited another reason for his removal: a lack of time spent in Pakistan. This explanation has surfaced before, with Kirsten’s resignation also attributed to similar concerns. Gillespie, on the other hand, is said to have fulfilled his contractual obligations and even went beyond them by managing the Shaheens' tour of Darwin without pay.
Former Australia cricketer’s brief tenure began on a low note with a 2-0 home Test series loss to Bangladesh but was followed by a remarkable turnaround against England. Pakistan secured a 2-1 Test series victory, their first at home in nearly four years. His time as interim white-ball coach also saw mixed results. Pakistan won their first ODI series in Australia in 22 years but lost the T20I series, which has already been decided ahead of the final match.
If Gillespie departs as expected, it will mark another major coaching change for the PCB in less than a year. Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn both left their roles in late 2023, soon after PCB’s leadership changed hands.
Rise Of Aaqib Javed
Aaqib Javed is set to step into the role of head coach, reportedly until the end of the Champions Trophy in February 2025. Until recently, he was associated with the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, where he had a mixed track record, including back-to-back title wins and several seasons at the bottom of the table. He also had a brief stint as Sri Lanka’s bowling coach earlier this year.
Aaqib’s recent appointment as convenor of the men’s cricket selection committee had already signalled his growing influence within the PCB. Known for his strategic mindset, Aaqib played a key role in crafting spin-friendly pitches against England during a crucial Test series. His experience and insight are now set to be tested on a much larger stage as he is expected to take charge of a packed cricketing schedule.
A Challenging Road Ahead
Pakistan’s upcoming schedule is jam-packed. After their current tour of Australia, they head to Zimbabwe for six white-ball games, followed by a tour of South Africa that includes six more limited-over matches and two Tests.
They will then host the West Indies for two Tests before participating in a tri-series featuring South Africa and New Zealand. All of this leads up to the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, 2025.
The PCB’s Gamble
For Aaqib, the role of head coach will present the biggest challenge of his career. With Pakistan's busy calendar and high expectations, his ability to manage the team across all formats will be closely scrutinized.
For the PCB, this is yet another roll of the dice in their relentless search for coaching stability. Whether Aaqib’s appointment can bring the consistency Pakistan cricket desperately needs remains to be seen.