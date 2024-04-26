KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling unit will look to not be profligate when it is pitted against a perennially under-achieving Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Saturday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
KKR is currently second in the 10-team table with 10 points, four behind table toppers Rajasthan Royals (14 points) and the team's success is largely due to the batting efforts from the top-order.
In Punjab Kings, they meet a side that has been inconsistent and despite two good finds in Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, they haven't exactly done well during key moments and like every other year, they are all but out of play-off contention.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Head-To-Head Record
In the KKR vs PBKS head-to-head battle, Shreyas Iyer's Knight Riders have a clear daylight with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab in the IPL.
Total matches played: 32
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21
Punjab Kings won: 11
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Highest Run-Scorers
Gautam Gambhir, who is now part of the KKR coaching unit, led his side to two titles in 2012 and 2014. 'GG' has scored 492 runs in this fixture and other batters are Robin Uthappa (438) followed by Andre Russell with 408 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers
It's none other than West Indies' Sunil Narine topping the charts of taking the most number of wickets in KKR vs PBKS fixture. He has taken 33 wickets against PBKS. Pacer Umesh Yadav is second on the list with 19 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla with 14 wickets.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Highest Individual Score
Manish Pandey tops the list with the highest individual score in the KKR vs PBKS fixture with 94 runs. The veteran batter had scored this knock during the 2014 IPL against RCB in Bengaluru.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Best Bowling Figures
It's Sunil Narine's 5/19 against PBKS (KXIP back then) that saw Adam Gilchrist-led side collapse to 134/9 in 20 overs.