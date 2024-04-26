Cricket

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are on contrasting paths in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Check out the key stats from the KKR Vs PBKS match - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

Advertisement

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB
IPL 2024: KKR will host PBKS on Friday, April 26. Photo: AP
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling unit will look to not be profligate when it is pitted against a perennially under-achieving Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Saturday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

KKR is currently second in the 10-team table with 10 points, four behind table toppers Rajasthan Royals (14 points) and the team's success is largely due to the batting efforts from the top-order.

In Punjab Kings, they meet a side that has been inconsistent and despite two good finds in Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, they haven't exactly done well during key moments and like every other year, they are all but out of play-off contention.

Advertisement

Before the KKR vs PBKS match kicks-off, here are all the key facts and figures from the game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Head-To-Head Record

In the KKR vs PBKS head-to-head battle, Shreyas Iyer's Knight Riders have a clear daylight with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab in the IPL.

  • Total matches played: 32

  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21

  • Punjab Kings won: 11

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Highest Run-Scorers

Gautam Gambhir, who is now part of the KKR coaching unit, led his side to two titles in 2012 and 2014. 'GG' has scored 492 runs in this fixture and other batters are Robin Uthappa (438) followed by Andre Russell with 408 runs.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers

It's none other than West Indies' Sunil Narine topping the charts of taking the most number of wickets in KKR vs PBKS fixture. He has taken 33 wickets against PBKS. Pacer Umesh Yadav is second on the list with 19 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla with 14 wickets.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action. - AP
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Hyderabad Continues With Defiant Fifty Against SRH

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Highest Individual Score


Manish Pandey tops the list with the highest individual score in the KKR vs PBKS fixture with 94 runs. The veteran batter had scored this knock during the 2014 IPL against RCB in Bengaluru.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Best Bowling Figures

It's Sunil Narine's 5/19 against PBKS (KXIP back then) that saw Adam Gilchrist-led side collapse to 134/9 in 20 overs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know