IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Hyderabad Continues With Defiant Fifty Against SRH

The former skipper registered his fourth successive half-century on the ground in T20s during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 fixture on Thursday

Virat Kohli, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024
IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action. Photo: AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with yet another fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)

The former skipper registered his fourth successive half-century on the ground in T20s during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 fixture on Thursday.

Kohli was eventually out on 51 (43 balls) against SRH that included four fours and one maximum.

Last four T20 innings at Hyderabad for Kohli

  • 94*(50) vs WI 2019

  • 63(48) vs Aus 2022

  • 100(63) vs SRH 2023

  • 51*(40) vs SRH 2024

Earlier, RCB posted posted 206 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.

Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green's 20-ball 37 not out to go past the 200-mark in their 20 overs.

For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) claimed three wickets, while T Natarajan (2/39) and Mayank Markande (1/42) too were among wickets.

Bottom-placed RCB are on a six-match losing streak, while SRH have won their last four games to be placed at the third spot.

(With PTI inputs)

