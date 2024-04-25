IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Hyderabad Continues With Defiant Fifty Against SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with yet another fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
The former skipper registered his fourth successive half-century on the ground in T20s during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 fixture on Thursday.
Kohli was eventually out on 51 (43 balls) against SRH that included four fours and one maximum.
Last four T20 innings at Hyderabad for Kohli
94*(50) vs WI 2019
63(48) vs Aus 2022
100(63) vs SRH 2023
51*(40) vs SRH 2024
Advertisement
Earlier, RCB posted posted 206 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.
Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green's 20-ball 37 not out to go past the 200-mark in their 20 overs.
For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) claimed three wickets, while T Natarajan (2/39) and Mayank Markande (1/42) too were among wickets.
Bottom-placed RCB are on a six-match losing streak, while SRH have won their last four games to be placed at the third spot.
(With PTI inputs)