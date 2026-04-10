KKR Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 15 – Check Result

Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary celebrates the win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary celebrates the win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)