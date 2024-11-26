In Round 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group E, Kerala will face Nagaland on November 27, Wednesday, at the Gymkhana Ground in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
The Sanju Samson-led Kerala kicked off their SMAT 2024 campaign with a strong 3-wicket victory over Services, with Samson playing a crucial role, scoring 75 runs off 45 balls. However, in Round 2, they faced a setback, suffering a 4-wicket defeat to Maharashtra. Now, Kerala are eager to bounce back and regain their winning form in the tournament.
On the other hand, Nagaland have been struggling to find their rhythm, having lost both their opening matches. They were defeated by 6 wickets by Maharashtra in the opener, followed by an 8-wicket loss to Andhra Pradesh.
Kerala Vs Nagaland SMAT 2024 Squad
Kerala Squad: Sanju Samson(w/c), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, Akhil Scaria, Sijomon Joseph, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sharafuddeen, Vaisakh Chandran, Maruthungal Ajinas, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun
Nagaland Squad: Shamphri Terang, Dega Nischal, Joshua Ozukum, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Hem Chetri, Chetan Bist(w), Hokaito Zhimomi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khrievitso Kense, Dip Borah, Chopise Hopongkyu, Nagaho Chishi, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Imliwati Lemtur, Afzal Hussain, Sedezhalie Rupero
Kerala Vs Nagaland, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Kerala Vs Nagaland, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 3 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match between Kerala Vs Nagaland will be played on Wednesday, November 27 at the Gymkhana Ground in Bengaluru at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Kerala Vs Nagaland, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.