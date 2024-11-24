Indian domestic cricket's most decorated T20 format tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 edition, has got underway with the round 1 matches from November 23 with many top national cricketers in action. (More Cricket News)
Sanju Samson-led Kerala will entertain Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra in this Group E, round 2 fixture, that will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday, November 25.
Kerala defeated Services in their round 1 fixture by three wickets with Samson churning out a blistering 45-ball 75 runs that included 10 fours and three sixes. Services posted 149/9 in 20 overs, and in reply, Kerala won the game in 18.1 overs.
Maharashtra defeated Nagaland in their round 1 fixture with Gaikwad missing out the fixture as Rahul Tripathi leading the game. Maharashtra won the match by six wickets.
Kerala Vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Kerala Vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match between Kerala and Maharashtra will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Kerala Vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.