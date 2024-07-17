Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The host Kenya and Nigeria are evenly matched at 2-2 in their five-match T20I series and will battle it out in a series decider on Wednesday, July 17, at Nairobi's Sikh Union Club Ground. (More Cricket News)
Kenya enjoyed a commanding 2-0 lead in the series before Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback to level the scores at 2-2.
Nigeria leveled the series at 2-2 with a 14-run victory in the fourth match.
The deciding match will determine the ultimate victor of the series as host Kenya aims to clinch the title while Nigeria are eyeing to upset the home team and claim victory.
Here's live streaming details of Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I match
When to watch the Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I match?
The Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I match will be played on on Wednesday, July 17, at Nairobi's Sikh Union Club Ground at 12:00pm IST.
Where to watch the Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I match?
There will be no live telecast of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches on any TV channel in India.
Live streaming of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Squad
Kenya: Sukhdeep Singh(wk), Harendra Kerai (wk), Neil Mugabe, Rushabvardhan Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Tanzeel Sheikh, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Rakep Patel (c), Lucas Ndandason, Jasraj Kundi, Vraj Patel, Francis Muia Mutua, Vishil Patel, Peter Langat, Emmanuel Bundi, Gerard Muthui, Pushkar Sharma
Nigeria: Daniel Ajeku, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye