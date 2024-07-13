Cricket

Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Kenya are ready to host the Nigerian cricket team in the second T20I of the series in Here are the live streaming and other details of the KEN Vs NIG match

Nigeria Vs Kenya T20I X | Nigeria Cricket Federation
Nigeria National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Nigeria Cricket Federation
info_icon

The host Kenya, taking 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Nigeria are all set for their second clash on July 13, Saturday to be held at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)

In the opening match, Kenya set the tone early by winning the toss and opting to bat first. They posted a total of 159/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Sachin Bhudia's superb innings of 50 runs off 36 balls. Their impressive bowling performance then limited the visitors to 130/9 in 20 overs, securing a 29-run victory.

On the other hand, Nigeria suffered a defeat despite a strong bowling performance, spearheaded by Sylvester Okpe with 3 wickets and Prosper Useni with 2. They struggled with the bat, with Useni being the highest scorer with 31 runs off 15 balls.

When is Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I match?

The Kenya vs Nigeria 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, 13 July at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi and the match will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I match?

There will be no live telecast of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches on any TV channel in India.

Live streaming of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Squad

Kenya: Sukhdeep Singh(wk), Harendra Kerai (wk), Neil Mugabe, Rushabvardhan Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Tanzeel Sheikh, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Rakep Patel (c), Lucas Ndandason, Jasraj Kundi, Vraj Patel, Francis Muia Mutua, Vishil Patel, Peter Langat, Emmanuel Bundi, Gerard Muthui, Pushkar Sharma

Nigeria: Daniel Ajeku, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye

