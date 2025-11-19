Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League: SPR Beat KAG By 29 Runs

Harmeet Singh's 20-ball 53 helps Sudur Paschim Royals post 148-run target
Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled out for 118 runs in response
Royals thus begin NPL 2025 campaign with win
An all-round performance from Harmeet Singh helped Sudur Paschim Royals defeat Kathmandu Gorkhas by 29 runs in the fourth match of Nepal Premier League 2025 in Kirtipur on Wednesday (November 19).
Chasing a 148-run target, the Gorkhas were bowled out for 118 in 16.5 overs. Harmeet hit a 20-ball 53 before returning figures of 2/21 off four overs with the ball.
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update
Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sudur Paschim Royals.
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League: Playing XIs
Sudur Paschim Royals: Chris Lynn, Binod Bhandari (wk), Josh Brown, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Naren Saud, Harmeet Singh, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara, Scott Kuggeleijn
Kathmandu Gorkhas: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth, Bhim Sharki, Milind Kumar, John Simpson (w), Sunny Patel, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Karan KC (c), Rashid Khan, Santosh Yadav, Shahab Alam
The Karan KC-led Gorkhas began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Janakpur Bolts in the season opener, while this was Dipendra Singh Airee's Royals' first game.
Nepal Premier League: Live Streaming Details
Where is the Nepal Premier League 2025 being telecast and live streamed?
The Nepal Premier League 2025 is being telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.
In Nepal, the league will be telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League: Squads
Sudur Paschim Royals: Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Chris Lynn, Harmeet Singh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Binod Bhandari (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Abinash Bohara, Josh Brown, Hemant Dhami, Dipak Bohara, Naren Saud, Milan Bohara, Dipendra Thapa, Tek Rawat
Kathmandu Gorkhas: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth, Bhim Sharki, Milind Kumar, John Simpson (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Rashid Khan, Santosh Yadav, Shahab Alam, Karan KC (c)