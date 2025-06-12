Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025

Karun Nair's long wait for a Test return is finally over. The 33-year-old batter, who last played a red-ball game for India in 2017, has been handed a comeback ahead of India's Tour Of England 2025. The call-up comes on the back of a prolific domestic season and a double hundred in the India A vs England Lions series.
His return was made official in a team huddle by coach Gautam Gambhir, and Nair couldn’t hide his emotions.
“Feels really special. Very grateful and very fortunate to get this opportunity again. Really looking forward and excited to grab it with both hands,” said Nair in a video shared by BCCI, which also featured a heartfelt message from KL Rahul.
Nair last played for India in 2017. Debuted in 2016, in his brief Test career, he has featured in 6 matches, scoring 374 runs in 7 innings, including a highest score of 303. His latest run of form during the India A vs England Lions series, including scores of 40 and 15 after his double century, proved crucial in his story of comeback.
KL Rahul, who has scored 3257 runs in red-ball cricket, reflected on Nair’s personal journey in the video.
“I’ve known him for a very long time. The months he spent here in the UK playing cricket were really hard and lonely. For him to fight through all that and make it back is inspiring,” said Rahul.
For Nair, walking out in India colours once again will be an emotional moment. “Not sure actually! I think I’ll have to experience that feeling myself. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of emotions--ones I can’t express right now. It’ll be a special feeling,” he said.
The five-match Test series between India and England will kickoff on June 21 with the first match taking place at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds.