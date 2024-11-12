Cricket

Jammu and Kashmir Vs Tripura Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match

Check out how you can watch the Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match live

cricket-helmet-india-vs-new-zealand-ap-photo
Representative image for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. AP Photo | Aijaz Rahi
Jammu and Kashmir is set to host Tripura in the fifth match of both these sides in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. (More Cricket News)

Both the sides are so far unbeaten in the tournament but Jammu and Kashmir are placed second in Group A while Tripura are at the fifth spot.

The match is highly crucial for Jammu and Kashmir. After draws against Maharashtra and Odisha in their first two matches, J&K defeated Services by an innings and then beat Meghalaya too. Another solid win against Tripura will keep them in top two.

With their last two matches against heavyweights in Baroda and Mumbai J&K would want a convincing win against Tripura.

Tripura have so far earned an innings win against Meghalaya and two draws. Their first match against Odisha was washed out. However, they have managed to draw against two tough teams in Mumbai and Baroda. Against the latter, they also managed a first innings lead. They could spoil the party of Jammu and Kashmir, who have so far impressed this season.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Ranji Trophy Live Streaming

When and where is the Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will take place at the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu from Wednesday, November 13 to Saturday November 16. Play begins 9.30am IST everyday.

Where to watch the Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. Network18 Sports Network will telecast select matches of the tournament live on TV.

Tripura Squad: Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh(c), Manisankar Murasingh, Srinivas Sharath(w), Abhijit K Sarkar, Parvez Sultan, Sandip Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Saurabh Das, Ajay Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik, Sankar Paul

Jammu and Kashmir Squad: Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra(c), Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma(w), Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Umar Nazir Mir, Shubham Pundir, Rohit K Sharma, Abhinav Puri, Umran Malik

