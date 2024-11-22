Jammu And Kashmir Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Jammu and Kashmir will face off against Jharkhand in a Group C, Round 1 fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Jammu and Kashmir finished sixth in their group in the 2023 edition, with 12 points from seven games, and would be eager to do much better and aim to qualify for the next stage.
While on the other hand, Jharkhand finished third in their group, with 16 points from six games. They will be hopeful of a better showing with a good squad yet again for this edition.
Jammu And Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Jammu And Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match between Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, in Mumbai on Saturday, November 23, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Jammu And Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.