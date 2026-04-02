Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights, PSL 2026: Minhas, Shadab Power Sherus To Eight-Wicket Win

Pitch Report by Aamir Sohail - Lahore basks under a bright 34°C day, and the surface looks tailor-made for runs. It’s flat, well-compacted, and hard, with a touch of grass that should help the ball skid on nicely. Batters are likely to enjoy the pace coming onto the bat, while bowlers will need to stay tight, rely on variations, and make the most of the heavier ball to keep things under control.