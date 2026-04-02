Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights, PSL 2026: Minhas, Shadab Power Sherus To Eight-Wicket Win

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights, PSL 2026: Catch the key updates from the ninth match of Pakistan Super League 2026 on Thursday, April 2, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, as it happened

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights PSL 2026
Islamabad United finished third in PSL 2025. Photo: File/AP
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights, PSL 2026: A superlative knock from the 19-year-old Sameer Minhas (82 not out off 48), complemented by skipper Shadab Khan's unbeaten fifty (69 not out off 39) propelled Islamabad United to a dominant eight-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in match 9 of Pakistan Super League 2026, on Thursday (April 2) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Gladiators posted a 183-run total, riding Hasan Nawaz's undefeated half-century. In response, the Sherus lost Devon Conway and Andries Gous cheaply but the unbroken 128-run stand between Minhas and Shadab powered them past the target in 18.2 overs.
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Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Sameer Minhas, Andries Gous(w), Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Bevon Jacobs, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott(w), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Pitch Report

Pitch Report by Aamir Sohail - Lahore basks under a bright 34°C day, and the surface looks tailor-made for runs. It’s flat, well-compacted, and hard, with a touch of grass that should help the ball skid on nicely. Batters are likely to enjoy the pace coming onto the bat, while bowlers will need to stay tight, rely on variations, and make the most of the heavier ball to keep things under control.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Game On!

We’re all set in Lahore, and it’s Saud Shakeel alongside Shamyl Hussain walking out to get things rolling for Quetta Gladiators. Shakeel takes first strike, settling in as the field spreads out, while Chris Green has the new ball in hand, ready to kick things off for Islamabad United. Here we go.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: QG 37/0 (3.2)

Faheem Ashraf goes full, but Shamyl Hussain is having none of it, plants his front foot and absolutely launches it straight back over the bowler’s head. That’s a clean, towering six down the ground, no movement needed, just pure timing and confidence.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: QG 60/1 (6)

Imad Wasim hurries it through, skidding on nicely, but Saud Shakeel reads it early, rocks back, stays beautifully balanced, and lofts it straight over the bowler’s head. Not quite the elevation of a six, but plenty of class as it races away for four.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: QG 78/2 (8.5)

Shadab Khan delivers a clever googly outside off, and Saud Shakeel goes for the big slog sweep, but it doesn’t come off. A massive top edge sends the ball looping behind square on the off side, where Haider Ali settles under it and completes a simple catch at short third.

A huge breakthrough for Islamabad United as their skipper removes his opposite number, with Saud departing after a fluent 42 off 26.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: QG 104/5 (14)

Oh, how the tables have turned! Shadab Khan has swung the momentum Islamabad's way with three wickets in quick succession. He follows up Saud Shakeel's dismissal with the scalps of Ben Dermott and Bevon Jacobs off successive balls. Hasan Nawaz and Tom Curran now in the middle for the Gladiators, looking to rebuild before a final onslaught.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Elsewhere...

While PSL action is on, the Indian Premier League is about to commence its second round of league-phase games. Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens tonight, with a high-scoring clash expected. We will bring you the live updates from that encounter, as also the second PSL match of the day, pitting Karachi Kings against Rawalpindiz.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: QG 152/5 (18)

As was the need of the hour, Hasan Nawaz (41 not out) and Tom Curran (24 not out) have steadied the Gladiators ship with an unbroken 59-run partnership off 37 balls. They will now look to cash in, in the remaining two overs to try and propel their team past the 175-run mark perhaps.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Innings Update

Hasan Nawaz punishes Salman Irshad! 20 runs come off the 19th over as Nawaz and Curran get just the kind of acceleration they wanted, reviving a faltering innings to a challenging 183-run total. Nawaz finishes unbeaten on 66 off 36, while Curran is a tad slower at 29 not out off 22.

QG: 183/5 (20)

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: IU Innings Begins!

Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas stride out to open the batting for Islamabad United, and Alzarri Joseph has the ball in hand for Quetta Gladiators. The 184-run chase kicks off with four byes down the leg side. Conway soon gets going with a flick over midwicket, as the first over goes for nine runs.

IU: 9/0 (1)

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: IU 38/0 (4)

Islamabad United have made a sparkling start to their run chase. Teenaged top-order batter Sameer Minhas carts Alzarri Joseph as well as Tom Curran for boundaries to make his intentions known. Conway is a bit sluggish, but might not take long to switch gears.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: IU 76/2 (9)

Abrar Ahmed weaves his leg-spin magic to account for two early wickets. He beats Devon Conway in the flight to have the Kiwi opener caught at short third, and then cleans up Andries Gous with a beauty! Sameer Minhas (39 not out), meanwhile is holding the innings together while keeping the tempo high.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: IU 113/2 (13)

Minhas gets to a well-deserved fifty off 32 balls. He has been joined by Shadab Khan (32 not out off 22) in an unbroken partnership worth 52 runs off 37 balls that has taken Islamabad United to a position of relative strength. The Gladiators must break this stand if they are to stay in the game.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: IU 168/2 (17)

The fourth-wicket partnership continues to flourish. Shadab Khan goes past his own fifty and puts the foot firmly on the gas pedal. Minhas continues on his merry ways as the duo take Islamabad to the doorstep of victory, needing 16 runs in three overs with eight wickets still intact.

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 2026: Match Result

And that's that! Sameer Minhas finishes things off in style, hooking Ahmed Daniyal over long on for a big six to remain unbeaten on 82 off 48. Islamabad captain Shadab Khan (69 not out off 39) stays there with him as 'The Sherus' romp past the 184-run target in 18.2 overs.

IU: 189/2 (18.2) beat QG (183/5) by eight wickets

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