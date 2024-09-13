The Ireland Women vs England Women T20I series 2024 kick-starts in Dublin on Saturday, September 14. The 2-match T20I series between Ireland Women and England Women will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin. (More Cricket News)
England have announced a second-string T20I squad for the series, with most of the top names rested keeping in mind the T20I World Cup 2024. England won the ODI series 2-1 and will look to claim the 'double' against their Irish opponents.
For Ireland, the T20I series presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase their mettle after a successful white-ball series at home against Sri Lanka Women.
Ireland Women have not qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as they were beaten by Scotland in the semis of the qualifiers.
Ireland Women vs England Women head-to-head in T20Is
This will be their third meeting between the two teams. In two meetings, England have won on both the occasion.
Ireland Women vs England Women T20I series 2024 schedule and match start timings
|Day and Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Saturday, September 14
|Ireland Women vs England Women, 1st T20I
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|7:30 PM
|Sunday, September 15
|Ireland Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|7:30 PM
Ireland Women vs England Women T20Is 2024 squads
Ireland T20I squad: Gaby Lewis (capt), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
England T20I squad: Kate Cross (capt), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong
Live Streaming Info
When is the 1st Ireland Women vs England Women T20I?
The 1st Ireland Women vs England Women T20I will be played on Saturday, September 14 at the Castle Avenue in Dublin.
What time does the 1st Ireland Women vs England Women T20I start?
The 1st Ireland Women vs England Women T20I starts at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Ireland Women vs England Women T20Is 2024 live?
Live streaming of the Ireland Women vs England Women T20I series 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.