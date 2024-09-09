Cricket

Ireland-Women Vs England-Women, 2nd ODI, Live Score: ENG-W Start Strong As IRE-W Send Lamb Back

Follow the live updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the second ODI between Ireland-W and England-W in Belfast

Welcome to the live coverage of the second one-day international between Ireland-W and England-W played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. (More Cricket News)

England skipper Kate Cross called it right at the toss and opted to bat first.

IRE-W Vs ENG-W Playing XIs

England XI: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Bess Heath(w), Mady Villiers, Kate Cross(c), Issy Wong, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer

Ireland Playing XI: Una Raymond-Hoey, Gaby Lewis(c), Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Alice Tector, Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire

