The third and final women's ODI of a three-match series between Ireland and England is slated to be held in Belfast on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). Watch the 50-over women's cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The visitors have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, on the back of a landslide 275-run victory in the second game in Dublin. Tammy Beaumont smashed an unbeaten 150 off 139 balls to power England to a 320-run total in the first innings.
In response, Ireland were bundled out for a paltry 45 runs as Kate Cross and Lauren Filer bagged three wickets apiece, and Freya Kemp and Georgia Davis picked up two scalps each.
The first ODI in Belfast was a relatively closer contest. Ireland were dismissed for 210 runs in the first innings, and England got to the target in 34.5 overs, losing six wickets in the process.
After the ODI series, two T20 internationals between the neighbouring nations are scheduled in Dublin. The first T20I will be played on Saturday, September 14 and the second on Sunday, September 15.
Ireland Vs England, 3rd Women's ODI: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Ireland vs England, 3rd Women's ODI be played?
The Ireland vs England, 3rd Women's ODI will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 3:30pm IST.
Where will the Ireland vs England, 3rd Women's ODI be telecast and live streamed?
The Ireland vs England, 3rd Women's ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Ireland Vs England, 3rd Women's ODI: Squads
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Bess Heath (wk), Mady Villiers, Kate Cross (c), Issy Wong, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Hannah Baker, Bryony Smith.
Ireland Women: Una Raymond-Hoey, Gaby Lewis (c), Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Alice Tector, Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes.