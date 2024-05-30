Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 WC 2024, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Sri Lanka and Ireland are set to clash in the warm-up match before the group-stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 start. The match will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka was beaten by the Netherlands in their first warm-up match by 20 runs and they will be eyeing to bounce back before the group-stage fixtures. Ireland will play their first warm-up game on Friday.
The Paul Stirling-led side has a very balanced team and they will be trying to come up with a perfect playing XI before their first group-stage match against India on Wednesday.
Wanindu Hasaranga's Sri Lankan side have some injury concerns and will be using their players very carefully in the 13th warm-up game.
When the warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?
The warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Friday, 31 May 2024.
What time the warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?
The warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 8:00 pm IST.
Where the warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?
The warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
Where can we watch the warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
The warm-up match, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India. The live-streaming details for the match are not available yet.
Ireland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.
Sri Lanka Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.