Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: IRE Bat First In Abu Dhabi

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the second T20I between Ireland and South Africa, right here

Action from the first T20I between South Africa and Ireland in Abu Dhabi. Photo: X/Cricket Ireland
Welcome to our live coverage of the second and final T20I between Ireland and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Friday (September 27, 2024). With the Proteas winning the first game comfortably, Ireland must claim victory tonight if they are to avoid a series defeat. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IRE vs RSA game, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first against Ireland.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markam (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi.

Ireland: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steven Smith, Josh Inglish (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

South Africa had eased to an eight-wicket triumph over Ireland in the first match, with Patrick Kruger and Ryan Rickelton starring for the Proteas.

Kruger's four-wicket haul saw Ireland manage 171 from their overs, with Rickleton's knock of 76 from 48 deliveries giving his side a solid foundation to build on. 

South Africa entered the two-match series after suffering a 0-3 T20I whitewash to West Indies and then a historic ODI series loss to Afghanistan. For Ireland, this is their first T20 tournament after the disappointing World Cup campaign.

