Ireland Vs England: Jordan Cox Called Up For Three Lions T20I Squad

Jordan Cox earned a call-up to England’s T20I team for the series against Ireland after stellar performances in The Hundred 2025

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Hundred Jordan Cox
File photo of Jordan Cox in The Hundred. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jordan Cox selected for England's T20I squad against Ireland

  • Cox named Player of the Tournament in The Hundred

  • England's T20I series vs Ireland starts on September 17

  • Jacob Bethell captains as Harold Brook rests

Jordan Cox has been added to England’s T20I squad to face Ireland in a three-match series this month.

The batter received a belated call-up after his impressive performances for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, in which he won the Player of the Tournament award.

Cox has previously played in just two T20Is for England, scoring 17 and 0 against Australia in September 2024.

He joins the squad for this month’s series in Ireland, with England being captained by Jacob Bethell rather than usual white-ball skipper Harry Brook.

Following their thrilling Test series against India earlier this summer, England’s white ball campaign got off to a less-than-ideal start against South Africa.

They lost by seven wickets in the first of three ODIs after being bowled out for just 131 runs in 24.3 overs at Headingley.

A much-rotated squad begin their T20I series against Ireland on September 17.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  2. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  3. Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator 1: Navneet, Bhuvneshwar Help GL Enter Q2

  4. Ireland Vs England: Jordan Cox Called Up For Three Lions T20I Squad

  5. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Canadian Underdog Stuns Eighth Seed In Epic Battle

  2. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Delhi-NCR Continue To Face Heavy Monsoon Rainfall, Prompting Significant Disruptions

  3. Day In Pics: September 02, 2025

  4. Unsuitable Histories: Replacing Facts With Fiction Has Dire Consequences

  5. Right To Protest Is Not Absolute: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  2. 6 Pakistani Soldiers, 5 Militants Killed In TTP Attack on Paramilitary HQ In Bannu

  3. Blast Targets Balochistan National Party event; Leader Akhtar Mengal Unharmed

  4. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Highlights, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Syed Cholan And Akhimullah Anuar Goals Help MAS Win 2-0

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs