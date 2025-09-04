Ireland Vs England: Jordan Cox Called Up For Three Lions T20I Squad

Jordan Cox selected for England's T20I squad against Ireland
Cox named Player of the Tournament in The Hundred
England's T20I series vs Ireland starts on September 17
Jacob Bethell captains as Harold Brook rests
Jordan Cox has been added to England’s T20I squad to face Ireland in a three-match series this month.
The batter received a belated call-up after his impressive performances for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, in which he won the Player of the Tournament award.
Cox has previously played in just two T20Is for England, scoring 17 and 0 against Australia in September 2024.
He joins the squad for this month’s series in Ireland, with England being captained by Jacob Bethell rather than usual white-ball skipper Harry Brook.
Following their thrilling Test series against India earlier this summer, England’s white ball campaign got off to a less-than-ideal start against South Africa.
They lost by seven wickets in the first of three ODIs after being bowled out for just 131 runs in 24.3 overs at Headingley.
A much-rotated squad begin their T20I series against Ireland on September 17.