IPL 2024: RCB Begin Pre-Tournament Camp Without Their Hero Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season campaign with a blockbuster fixture against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's defending champions, Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at Chepauk. RCB, however, have already kickstarted their pre-tournament camp on March 13, Wednesday without their star player, Virat Kohli. The batting great is likely to link up with the RCB squad soon. (More Cricket News)
In pursuit of breaking their 15-year winless streak, RCB have snapped up several talented players in the IPL 2024 player auction This time around, Andy Flower is coaching the team, with Mohammad Bobat filling in as the 'director of cricket'. All eyes will be on the West Indies' star pacer Alzarri Joseph, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, England all-rounder Tom Curran, and Indian talent Yash Dayal.
Team captain Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, and almost all the domestic players were spotted in action at the pre-season training session. Du Plessis, who replaced Kohli as RCB captain, said that they are "lucky to have" Flower as their head coach.
"I think he's an incredible coach," the South African said. "So I feel the team is very lucky to have him, a kind and big-hearted man."
Flower, arguably the greatest Zimbabwean cricketer, opened up on his role. He said, "New chapter to write in RCB story, we have been given the chance to write and it is a privilege, something to be very excited about."
However, how well they write that chapter will depend on Virat Kohli's form. The batting great skipped India's recent home Test series against England. Kohli has scored 7263 runs in the 237 IPL matches played.
"Kohli is expected to join in the next few days," a BCCI source, who is tracking developments within IPL teams, told PTI.
Apparently, Kohli is likely to make an appearance at the star-studded 'RCB Unbox' annual event on March 19 at Garden City, so the wait won't be long.