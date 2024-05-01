Cricket

IPL 2024: KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Suspended For One Match, Fined 100% Match Fees

Rana, who was fined 60 per cent of his match fees for giving a flying-kiss send off to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal in an earlier match, almost repeated the same offence when he knocked over Abhishek Porel in their game against Delhi on Monday

AP
Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana Photo: AP
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana was on Tuesday fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during their seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Kolkata. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Rana, who was fined 60 per cent of his match fees for giving a flying-kiss send off to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal in an earlier match, almost repeated the same offence when he knocked over Abhishek Porel in their game against Delhi on Monday.

Rana was seen pointing his hand towards Porel, indicating him to go back to pavilion and was about to give another flying kiss before he stopped short of doing that. He was also seen appealing excessively after hitting Rasikh Salam high on his pads.

Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana blows a flying kiss to Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal after dismissing the latter in match 3 of Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens. - Screengrab/Jio Cinema
IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Fined 60 Percent Match Fee After Flying Kiss To Mayank Agarwal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL said in a statement.

"The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct," it added.

Rana will now miss KKR's next match against Mumbai Indians in an away game on Friday.

Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct addresses offences related to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a another player in the match."

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has been performing exceptionally well in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
Sunil Narine Shuts Door On T20 World Cup Amidst IPL 2024 Purple Patch

BY PTI

In KKR's IPL opener against SRH on March 23, Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences.

Rana is KKR's joint leading wicket-taker with the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. The trio have 11 wickets each.

