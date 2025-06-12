Cricket

India's Tour Of England Tests 2025: Morne Morkel Wants Nitish Kumar Reddy To Bowl More Overs

Reddy bowled 26.5 overs in the two 'Tests' against England Lions and Morkel has "challenged" his ward to bowl more

nitish kumar reddy X mufaddal vohra
Nitish Kumar Reddy had made his Test debut in Perth Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

Nitish Reddy can produce "magical" deliveries but India's bowling coach Morne Morkel wants the batting all-rounder to bowl more overs to complement his primary skill-set of batting in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

Reddy, who scored a Test hundred against Australia at the MCG in the last year's 'Boxing Day' Test is fighting for seam bowling all-rounder's slot in the playing XI with seasoned Shardul Thakur, who is more of a seamer.

Reddy bowled 26.5 overs in the two 'Tests' against England Lions and Morkel has "challenged" his ward to bowl more.

"I think he (Reddy) is skillful. He is a guy who can bowl that magical ball. So for him, it is about creating that consistency and that's something we want to work on. It's important for his game as well," the former South African fast bowling great said on sidelines of India's training session.

"I've had conversations with him where I've challenged him to bowl a bit more. I want to see the ball more in his hands. We all know what he can do with the bat. But for a team, if you can have those bowling options, especially in these conditions, I think he'll be one to be excited and compliment his bowling at that," said Morkel.

Morkel predictably didn't want to reveal team management's cards when asked who between Reddy and 11-Test old Shardul Thakur will get the nod for the Leeds Test.

"In terms of the balance, we've got very happy with that. But for us as a bowling unit, finding that gear that we're going to need in Test matches is going to be important." The lanky former Proteas spoke about possible match-ups.

"We've spoken a lot about how we're going to go about playing and match-up England. But I think so far we're in the right way in terms of doing the preparation. And for us, like you say, when it comes to match day, with the ball, it's about execution."

Morkel is confident that Indian team has covered all its bases in terms of squad election.

"I think in terms of that we cover, like you say, all the bases. But for us now, the key thing is to get Test match fit, ready, that sharpness, to get that back. We haven't played Test matches for a while now.

"In England, the conditions can suit you and it's overcast, but still it's going to be good surfaces. I think we're going to be testing that."

The key is to have players fit and match-ready ensuring that the stay 90 overs on the field, said Morkel.

"We've only had three sessions so far. We've got a four-day warm-up game (vs India A) starting in two days' time. I'm going to be more interested to see how our guys go in that four-day game," Morkel said.

While India has already had three sessions, Morkel said it is not a great indicator about a player's physical ability to stay on the field.

"It's one thing judging a net session, but for our guys to stand in the field, getting used to doing 90 overs in the field, that's going to take some time. We need to realise that and we need to be patient with that.

"We need to find a way to get up to speed as quick as possible because that's going to be a real test."

Morkel feels that sudden change of temperatures and chilly weather can lead too to stiffness.

"English outfields are quite heavy. The weather conditions are quite cold, so your body can stiffen up. So it's one thing for me ticking a box, doing well in the nets, but again, it's that match fitness, that time in the field that we need to, as quick as possible, find a way to get up to speed with." Morkel couldn't be more happier watching the players take ownership and responsibility during training sessions.

"I think that's one of the things that has impressed me so much in these two-day sessions we've had. The guys sort of stepped up by themselves. They've taken that ownership, that responsibility, and realizing that it's going to be a tough tour.

"I think that's the pleasing thing as coaches, to see guys taking that leadership and ownership in practice."

Morkel also brushed away theory about Jasprit Bumrah being under-cooked with only some IPL matches in his kitty.

"He (Bumrah) knows how to get himself ready. He knows how to prepare. And like you say, I was blown away to see the energy in the ball the last three days. So that's very exciting to see happy 'Boom'."

"I'm just happy his body is in good shape at the moment and we'll manage him with that. And we'll be smart with him because he's obviously key for us," he concluded.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss