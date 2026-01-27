IND Vs NZ: Morne Morkel Reveals Strategy Behind India’s Rotating Bowling Combinations In Every Match

India have tried varied bowling combinations across the three T20Is against New Zealand, with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, along with lead spinner Varun Chakravarthy, rested at different points

Indian cricket bowling coach Morne Morkel reveals why they are playing with different bowling combinations in every match against New Zealand. Photo: BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Morne Morkel gives rationale behind dropping key bowlers in T20Is against New Zealand

  • India are currently leading the five-match T20I series by 3-0

  • Morkel also emphasized on the role of all-rounders in team's bowling combination

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said rotation of bowlers in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand was not just about their workload management but also to prevent opposition teams from strategising against them in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India have fielded different bowling combinations in the three T20Is against the Kiwis so far with pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and lead spinner Varun Chakravarthy getting rested at various stages.

"We've got a handful of bowlers that can bowl in every situation. Part of the thinking for us, leading into the World Cup, was to look at different combinations. We don't want teams to have set plans against us," Morkel said on the eve of the fourth T20I against New Zealand here.

"I think at the moment, we're doing that quite well. If teams start to plan against us, they don't know where we're going to fit and how we're going to play our cards. For us, it is important to give guys that opportunity in that role, to get comfortable in those roles," he added.

One of the reasons behind the thinking, Morkel said, was India's T20 World Cup schedule, as per which, they are set to play in conditions as different as New Delhi to Mumbai to Colombo.

"Because of the conditions we might face on the day, we'll go up with different game plans. But, yeah, to have that quality in our bowling attack that allows us options is always a great place to be.

"Again, we're going to use those guys as best as the conditions tell us on the day -- in terms of who's the best bowler to go towards a particular batter," he added.

The presence of all-rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, Morkel said, allowed India the luxury of juggling with the bowling combination.

"For us, it's about getting those bowling partnerships, getting that sorted for the World Cup. We want to try and get teams down, six, seven, eight (wickets) down by the 15th, 16th over. So, how we can plan that with our bowling attack to get those wickets is going to be important. We've got 11 match winners. And that's a nice position to be in.

"Everybody has got a certain X factor about them. So, yeah, for us it's just to keep on having good, clear communications about their roles. And then they also know, the buy-in for this team is that there's no guarantee of starting in the 11," said Morkel.

So, what is the value that Axar, who bowled at the nets on Tuesday evening without much obvious discomfort after a finger injury that he sustained in the first match at Nagpur, brings to the table in India's T20 setup? "Axar can bowl at all phases of the game, with the new ball upfront and the power play in the middle. We know how we can use him," he added.

The former South African pacer was also delighted to see the way Pandya was shaping up ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I think Hardik is showing his class with the ball in this series. He's looking extremely fit and his body is in good shape, which is a massive bonus for us. Unfortunately, so far with the way we've been batting, he's sort of lacked that time in the middle.

"He's really focused on putting in a great performance for the team. Just to have his experience in the changing room is a massive plus point, bonus for us." Morkel then delved a bit deeper into the work Pandya has been putting in his bowling.

"He's bowling at high speeds. Even on the last night, in the last game, on that surface, he's got some good bounce. So there's definitely a lot of energy behind his ball at the moment, which is great to see."

Morne Morkel On Relationship With Jasprit Bumrah

Morne Morkel said he has built a nice working relationship with premier pacer Bumrah.

More than the technical side, Morkel said, he is offering India's pace spearhead a shoulder to unload the stress.

"Jasprit is the best bowler in the world, highly skilful. But at the end of the day, everybody needs somebody to talk to, somebody to offload. The pressure he faces every time he steps onto the field... there's always a lot of expectation on him to go and perform and bowl that magical spell, win the game for us in the death.

"As a bowler, sometimes that burden that you carry can take its toll. We all just need somebody to communicate. And for me, I always check in with Bumrah to make sure he's comfortable, if he's agreeing with our plans.

"...Just to get him in that good mental space, because you know he's world-class and it's like a car, a Ferrari. If you can get the engine and the oil and all of that running well, the car will perform," he signed off.

