Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India from England, just days ahead of the start of the 1st Test from June 20 in Headingley. India will lock horns against Ben Stokes-led England in a five-match Test series under the leadership of Shubman Gill.
However, the team has been dealt a major blow as coach Gambhir had to return back to India as his mother has suffered a heart attack.
His mother, Seema Gambhir reportedly suffered an attack on June 11 and that is the reason why Gautam has to leave the English shores midway.
As per a report in India Today, Gambhir will join the Indian camp on June 17, three days ahead of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds.
This will be the first tour for India without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad. This will mark a new beginning in Indian cricket with Gill and Gambhir leading the way.
In the meantime, India and India A players are participating in the warm-up match that will give the senior players some much-needed practice ahead of the 1st Test.
The Test is not streamed or available for telecast as coach Gambhir does not want the opposition to get any know-now about his players.