India Vs England: ENG Coach Brendon McCullum Says 'IND Will Be Well Prepared But...'

India begin a new era after Test retirements of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin

England head coach Brendon McCullum. Photo: File
England head coach Brendon McCullum believes India have arrived well-prepared and full of belief for the upcoming five-match Test series but his team is also clear about where it wants to be in the eagerly-anticipated showdown beginning June 20 in Leeds.

The series will kick off India's new World Test Championship cycle.

"They're an outstanding cricketing nation, who will come here with high hopes, and we are looking forward to seeing them," McCullum told 'Sky Sports Cricket'.

England on the other hand have just completed a whitewash of the West Indies in a six-match white-ball series. Their focus now shifts to the red-ball format as they gear up to take India and also prepare for the Ashes later this year.

"It's important the guys refresh. We know where we want to get to as a Test team."

England will be without tearaway pacer Mark Wood, who has been ruled out of at least the first three Tests due to injury.

Fellow quick Jofra Archer will also miss the opening Test, while Gus Atkinson is still recovering from a hamstring strain. Despite the setbacks, McCullum remains confident in England's bowling options.

"There are some quality bowlers that are unavailable, but we have a nice, varied bowling attack with Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue for the high-pace element," the former New Zealand skipper said.

"We have Shoaib Bashir, who is growing in Test cricket every day. We know we are going to be tested against India, and they will arrive prepared," he added.

The team will be led by Shubman Gill and features a youthful lineup including Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. England all-rounder Jacob Bathel has been recalled and McCullum was all praise for the 21-year-old.

"Bethell has a good life in front of him. For a 21-year-old, he's got a real poise, and that allows him to go out there and be present and show off his flair and talent," McCullum said.

"The world is his oyster. He's already becoming a leader in the dressing room which is what you want," he added.

McCullum also mentioned Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett as the talents to look forward to.

"Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett have reminded me of Duckett and Zak Crawley in the Test game. We know how good Duckett is, but the power that Smith possesses is amazing.

"These guys are fearless, and if you add the craft, then you hope you end up with a rounded player."

