India Women Vs South Africa Women 3nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W

The Indian women’s side will go head to head against South Africa women in the third and final T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, July 9. (More Cricket News)
India will be looking to level the series after and play for a draw after they lost the first game by 12 runs and the second one called off due to rain.
South Africa will look confident going into the fixture with all the pressure on India chasing the series, and will look to take the T20Is after losing ODIs and the one-off Test.
IND-W vs RSA-W Live Streaming Details
When and where the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I take place?
The India Women vs South Africa Women will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at the MA Chidambaram stadium at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I?
The India Women vs South Africa Women T20s 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the IND-W vs SA-W T20Is will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (wicket-keeper), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wicket-keeper), Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon