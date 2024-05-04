Cricket

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W And IND-W

India Women are currently ahead in the series by a 3-0 lead

Advertisement

India beat Bangladesh comfortably in 3rd match of the five match T20I series.
info_icon

After securing victory in three consecutive head-to-head matches, the formidable Indian women's cricket team is again ready to take on the host, Bangladesh, in the fourth T20I. The highly anticipated match of the five-match T20I series is scheduled for May 6th, Monday, at the iconic Sylhet Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

India Women are currently ahead in the series by a 3-0 margin. In the third match that these two teams played India won the game by seven wickets and took an unassailable lead in the series.

Phil Salt - X/@IPL
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

With this win the women in blue capped off another one-sided contest. For Bangladesh, this is their sixth straight T20I defeat. The composed Indian team gave Bangladesh's bowlers little chance. After Ritu Moni's one-handed catch, the bowlers made a last-ditch effort to salvage anything. India was in control of the game since beginning, even if there were not many half-chances or run-out opportunities.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20I Head To Head

In 20 matches so far, India have won 17 games with Bangladesh winning three.

When will India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 4th T20I match be played?

The fourth T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on May 6, Thursday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 3:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Where to watch live streaming of India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20I live?

The T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. However, cricket fans can watch it live on the FanCode app and website.

Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates