India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W And IND-W

After securing victory in three consecutive head-to-head matches, the formidable Indian women's cricket team is again ready to take on the host, Bangladesh, in the fourth T20I. The highly anticipated match of the five-match T20I series is scheduled for May 6th, Monday, at the iconic Sylhet Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
India Women are currently ahead in the series by a 3-0 margin. In the third match that these two teams played India won the game by seven wickets and took an unassailable lead in the series.
With this win the women in blue capped off another one-sided contest. For Bangladesh, this is their sixth straight T20I defeat. The composed Indian team gave Bangladesh's bowlers little chance. After Ritu Moni's one-handed catch, the bowlers made a last-ditch effort to salvage anything. India was in control of the game since beginning, even if there were not many half-chances or run-out opportunities.
India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20I Head To Head
In 20 matches so far, India have won 17 games with Bangladesh winning three.
When will India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 4th T20I match be played?
The fourth T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on May 6, Thursday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch live streaming of India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20I live?
The T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. However, cricket fans can watch it live on the FanCode app and website.
Squad:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky