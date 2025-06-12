India women tour of England 2025 have seen changes in the squad since Shuchi Upadhyay got ruled out with a injury. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for the all-rounder in Team India’s squads for the England tour.
Shuchi sustained a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.
The right-handed batter and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Shuchi Upadhyay, represents the Madhya Pradesh women's cricket team in domestic competitions.
Her replacement, Radha Yadav, was also a part of India squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and their home ODI series against New Zealand in October 2024.
Updated Squad:
India’s updated T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav
India's updated ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav