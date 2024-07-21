Cricket

India Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup: Tanuja Kanwer Makes Debut - Who Is She?

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwer got her debut cap from star India pacer Renuka Thakur Singh. She replaced the injured Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out of the rest of Women's Asia Cup 2024 with a fractured finger

tanuja-kanwer-india-debutant-women-asia-cup-bcci-women-photo
Originally picked as a travelling reserve for Women's Asia Cup 2024, Tanuja Kanwer was inducted into the India playing XI against United Arab Emirates on Sunday (July 21). Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon

Drafted into the squad in place of the injured Shreyanka Patil, the 26-year-old Tanuja Kanwer made her international debut in the India vs UAE match of Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, in Dambulla on Sunday, July 21. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Kanwer is a left-arm spinner who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She was initially part of India's travelling reserves for the Asia Cup, but as Patil suffered a fracture in her finger and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament, the left-armer received her maiden India call-up.

As she was inducted into the playing XI against United Arab Emirates on Sunday, Kanwer got her debut cap from star India pacer Renuka Thakur Singh.

The 26-year-old had a good Women's Premier League 2024 where she finished as Gujarat Giants' leading wicket-taker, with 10 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.13. Kanwer has also been picked for the India A squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, beginning August 7.

Kanwer, who plays for Railways in domestic cricket, was signed for INR 50 lakh in the WPL 2023 auction by the Gujarat Giants. A week before the auction, she starred with the ball for Railways in the One-Day Trophy final.

The left-arm spinner finished the match with figures of 3 for 26 and the tournament with 18 scalps to her name, and that helped her fetch a good price in the WPL.

