Drafted into the squad in place of the injured Shreyanka Patil, the 26-year-old Tanuja Kanwer made her international debut in the India vs UAE match of Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, in Dambulla on Sunday, July 21. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
Kanwer is a left-arm spinner who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She was initially part of India's travelling reserves for the Asia Cup, but as Patil suffered a fracture in her finger and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament, the left-armer received her maiden India call-up.
As she was inducted into the playing XI against United Arab Emirates on Sunday, Kanwer got her debut cap from star India pacer Renuka Thakur Singh.
The 26-year-old had a good Women's Premier League 2024 where she finished as Gujarat Giants' leading wicket-taker, with 10 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.13. Kanwer has also been picked for the India A squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, beginning August 7.
Kanwer, who plays for Railways in domestic cricket, was signed for INR 50 lakh in the WPL 2023 auction by the Gujarat Giants. A week before the auction, she starred with the ball for Railways in the One-Day Trophy final.
The left-arm spinner finished the match with figures of 3 for 26 and the tournament with 18 scalps to her name, and that helped her fetch a good price in the WPL.