India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Uma Chetry, S Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte 21 Jul 2024, 01:08:49 pm IST IND-W Vs UAE-W Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Score: Preview Read more about the match and much more, right HERE 21 Jul 2024, 01:03:09 pm IST IND-W Vs UAE-W Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Score: India Women Start Off With A Win India's first game was against Pakistan and the reigning champions did not disappoint. They won emphatically (7-wicket win) and start off the campaign with a victory over their arch-rivals. 21 Jul 2024, 12:59:31 pm IST IND-W Vs UAE-W Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Score: No Shreyanka Patil IND-W will be without the services of Shreyanka Patil for the rest of the T20 Tournament. Read more about it HERE India Vs UAE: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Women's Asia Cup With Fractured Finger BY Outlook Sports Desk 21 Jul 2024, 12:47:08 pm IST IND-W Vs UAE-W Head-To-Head Record The two teams have faced off just once before in T20 internationals. That was during the previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup in 2022, and India had thrashed UAE by 104 runs in Sylhet.