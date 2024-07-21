Indian women's national cricket team are set to lock horns with United Arab Emirates (UAE) women in the fifth match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Two matches are scheduled for Sunday and India's match will be played first, followed by Pakistan and Nepal match in the evening. Both matches are of Group A teams.
India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament and the UAE lost to Nepal in their first match and now desperately need a victory to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals.
Indian opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are in sublime form and they will be eyeing to continue that form in the match against UAE as well. Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma will be the players to watch out for in the match.
IND-W vs UAE-W Full Squads:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Uma Chetry, S Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana
United Arab Emirates Women: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte
Live Streaming And Broadcast Of India women vs UAE women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
When and where is India women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 5?
The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday, July 21 starting from 02:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 5 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the India women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 5 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.