Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down a small target of 109 in just 14.1 overs to win the match by seven wickets

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma-India vs Pakistan-Womens Asia Cup 2024
India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
info_icon

India defeated Pakistan in a one-sided affair in the opening match of both these teams at the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Dambulla. (Highlights | More Cricket News | Full Coverage)

Entering the Women's Asia Cup as seven-time winners, India made light work of Pakistan to continue their continental dominance. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down a small target of 109 in just 14.1 overs to win the match by seven wickets.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put up an 85-run stand in just 57 balls to kill the game after a clinical performance from Indian bowlers. However, three wickets late in the chase gave Pakistan something to cheer about in an encounter which was as one-sided as it could get.

Mandhana was the first Indian batter to be dismissed but not before she had put up a show scoring 45 runs from just 31 balls with nine boundaries.

Captains ahead of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. - X/BCCIWomen
Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Will Look To Dominate, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Declares

BY PTI

Leg spinner Syeda Aroob Shah had Mandhana caught at mid-wicket in the 10th over.

Verma soon joined her opening partner in the pavilion as Aroob Shah struck again to give herself and Pakistan their second success in the 12th over. Verma got 40 from 29 balls with six fours and the sole six of Indian innings.

Dayalan Hemlatha was the third Indian woman to be dismissed just seven runs short of victory. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues combined to take India over the finish line.

Earlier, Pakistan would have hoped for a better performance from their batters when skipper Nida Dar opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Pooja Vastrakar continued her good run and dismissed both Pakistan openers, Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali, in her first two overs. After powerplay it was Shreyanka Patil's turn to strike as she removed Aliyah Riyaz in her first over.

India National Women's Cricket Team. - BCCI Women
India Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Boosts Women's Team 'To Win ICC Trophy Soon', Says Sneh Rana

BY PTI

Deepti Sharma then joined the party dismissing opposition skipper Dar cheaply

In the 13th over, Renuka Singh struck on back-to-back balls removing a set Sidra Ameen first and trapping Iram Javed in front of the wickets on the very next delivery. Three wickets, including one run out, in the 18th over from Deepti put Pakistan in danger of not even crossing 100.

However, Fatima Sana slammed Radha Yadav for two sixes, the only two in the innings, in the 19th over to help Pakistan move into triple figures.

Shreyanka clean bowled Sadia Iqbal in the last over to skittle Pakistan for 108. The target of 109 proved to be too small for the Indian team.

India now play UAE next on Sunday, July 21 while Pakistan face Nepal later the same day.

