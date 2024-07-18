Cricket

Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Will Look To Dominate, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Declares

Since the tournament's inception in 2004, India have ruled the roost, clinching the trophy in seven editions (T20Is and ODIs combined) out of eight

Womens Asia Cup 2024-Harmanpreet Kaur-India women
Captains ahead of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

Seeking to continue their domination over teams in the sub-continent, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said they are using the Women's Asia Cup as a platform to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Full Coverage | Live Streaming | Schedule)

The continental tournament, to held in the T20 format this year, begins here from Friday with India taking on traditional rivals Pakistan, while the World Cup will be hosted by Bangladesh later this year.

Since the tournament's inception in 2004, India have ruled the roost, clinching the trophy in seven editions (T20Is and ODIs combined) out of eight.

India and Pakistan captains at Women's Asia Cup 2024 - X/@BCCIWomen
IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This tournament is very important for all of us because we give equal respect to this tournament and want to improve at the Asian as well as at the world level.

"So our focus will remain same as we prepare for the T20 World Cup or any other World Cup. Each and every game is important for us and we will try to give our best," Harmanpreet said at the captains' press conference.

"The challenge will be to keep doing the right things which we have done in the past Asia Cups, keep playing the same type of cricket, and keep dominating other teams and enjoy our cricket," she added.

The Harmanpreet-led side is the team to beat going into this iteration of the Asia Cup.

India with the 2012 Women's Asia Cup Trophy - X/ACCMedia1
Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance

BY Gaurav Thakur

India are the most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup T20 with 17 wins in 20 matches. They beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition in 2022.

India's record against Pakistan, who they will face in their campaign opener, has also been stellar in the shortest format, with 11 wins against three defeats in 14 matches so far.

"We always enjoy playing against Pakistan but each and every team is important. Whenever we go and play, we always want to play good cricket and we will follow the same method," Harmanpreet said on the eve of their opener.

Pakistan skipper Nida Dar knows India's strength and is looking to learn valuable lessons from their neighbours.

"We just wanted to play against India because we had some good experiences and the way they are playing is great. Their approach in T20 is great, we have seen their approach. So this series is very important as at least we can learn from them," Dar said.

Besides India and Pakistan, other participating teams in this edition of the tournament are hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  2. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
  3. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post
  4. Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Will Look To Dominate, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Declares
  5. Harshit Rana Reacts On Getting Maiden ODI Call-Up: 'Gautam Bhai Changed My Mindset At KKR'
Football News
  1. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  2. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  3. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  4. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
  5. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  3. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  5. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  2. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  3. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  4. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
  5. Chhattisgarh: In Chilling Viral Video, Pet Pitbulls Attack Food Delivery Man In Raipur | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  2. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  3. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  4. Scientists Reconstruct The Face Of Ivan The Terrible
  5. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
World News
  1. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  2. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  3. Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Rafah, Days Before Speech To US Congress
  4. Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The 'Muktijoddha Quota'? 
  5. Facebook, Instagram Restricted In Pakistan As Govt Cracks Down On Social Media
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. 4 Dead, 35 Injured As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road