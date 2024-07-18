IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan

It's India vs Pakistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. (Full Coverage | Live Streaming | Schedule)
After the United Arab Emirates vs Nepal lung opener, a 2:00pm IST start, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will have its biggest group stage fixture when Harmanpreet Kaur's defending champions India take on the Nida Dar-led Pakistan at the picturesque Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams in the shortest format of the game with the first clash going back to 2009. It indeed is a fledging rivalry but no less intriguing. After all, it's an IND vs PAK clash, and it's cricket.
In its short rivalry, not necessarily defined by animosity, India women and Pakistan women have celebrated a 'baby of the match', together, and also fought for the continental championship, in a final in China -- a cricketing backwater.
On Friday, another chapter will be added to this rather quaint India vs Pakistan cricketing rivalry. And it's expected to be a blockbuster. Both sides boast of some fine talents, from Smriti Mandhana to Sidra Amin.
So what happened the last time India women met Pakistan women?
A one-sided contest. Played at Cape Town's iconic Newlands, Bismah Maroof won the toss and played a captain's knock (68 off 55) before Ayesha Naseem's blistering 25-ball 43 as Pakistan posted 149/4 on February 12, 2023.
But they still ended up losing that T20 World Cup match by seven wickets.
Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowler with her spell of 2/21 in four overs while Deepti Sharma (1/39) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/30) claimed a wicket each. Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh was involved in three dismissals.
India, anchored by Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten half-century (53 off 38), reached the target with six balls to spare for a seven-wicket win. Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh hit strokeful 30s, 33 off 25 and 31 off 20, respectively.
For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu produced a fine bowling performance but her 2/15 was not enough to contain a confident Indian side. The eventual player of the match Rodrigues hit Fatima Sana for a four off the last ball of the penultimate over to seal the win.
India women vs Pakistan women T20I head-to-head
India women lead the head-to-head record 11-3 in T20I head-to-head records, including two tournament finals (2012 and 2016 Asia Cups). Pakistan's three wins were recorded in Asia (in Galle, Delhi and Sylhet).
India will once again start favourite. Currently ranked third in the world, India had a 10-5 win-loss record in the last year (17 matches). In the same period, Pakistan recorded seven wins and 12 defeats in 19 matches. They are entering the Women's Asia Cup 2024 as the eighth-ranked team in the world.
India women vs Pakistan women live streaming
India women vs Pakistan women will be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels. All the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 matches will be live for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India women vs Pakistan women squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana.
Pakistan: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.