The opening fixture of the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024 sees Nepal women in action against UAE women on July 19, 2:00 PM IST at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. (More Cricket News)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) side had just won one game in the 2022 edition whereas Nepal women did not qualify for the tournament.
This is Nepal's third appearance in the T20 Asia Cup.
UAE skipper Esha Oza will want to start off the tournament with a win but Nepal could look to spoil their plans. Indu Barma-led side will pin hopes on star player Rubina Chhetry, who is their most capped player with 55 appearances and also features in the list of highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20Is.
Ahead of the NEP-W Vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 clash, here are the live streaming and telecast details:
When is the NEP-W Vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter?
The NEP-W Vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter is on July 19, Friday.
What time will the NEP-W Vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter start?
The NEP-W Vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter will start at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the NEP-W Vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter?
The Women’s Asia Cup 2024 matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Nepal squad
Indu Barma (capt), Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Rubina Chhetry, Dolly Bhatta, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Kritika Marasini, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Sabnam Rai, Samnjana Khadka, Kajal Sreshtha (wk)
UAE squad
Esha Oza (capt), Theertha Satish (wk), Emily Thomas, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Heena Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Rithika Rajith