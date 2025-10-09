India Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record For Most Runs In A Calendar Year

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana broke the world record for the most runs scored by a woman in ODIs in a calendar year during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI | R Senthilkumar

