India Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record For Most Runs In A Calendar Year

India opener Smriti Mandhana set a new world record for the most runs by a woman in ODIs during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana broke the world record for the most runs scored by a woman in ODIs in a calendar year during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI | R Senthilkumar
  • Smriti Mandhana breaks Belinda Clark’s 27-year-old record with 972 runs in 2025

  • The Indian opener achieved the feat with a six off Ayabonga Khaka in Visakhapatnam

  • Mandhana now eyes the 5000-run milestone, becoming only the second Indian woman to do so

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana broke the world record for the most runs scored by a woman in ODIs in a calendar year during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam. The 29-year-old achieved the milestone with a six off South African bowler Ayabonga Khaka in the eighth over, surpassing the previous record of 970 runs set by Australian legend Belinda Clark in 1997.

Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Feat

Belinda Clark’s 1997 tally included the first-ever double century in women’s ODIs, a 229 not out against Denmark in the World Cup match at Mumbai’s MIG ground. Before this match, Mandhana had accumulated 959 runs in 17 ODIs in 2025, averaging 59.93, including four centuries and three half-centuries.

Catch all live updates from this match here.

Despite starting her World Cup campaign slowly with scores of 8 and 23 in the initial matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Mandhana’s consistency through the year helped her reach this landmark. She is playing in her third ODI World Cup and was part of the Indian side that finished runners-up to England in 2017. Mandhana is also nearing 5000 ODI runs, which will make her only the second Indian woman and fifth overall to reach this milestone.

Find the photo gallery for this match here.

Match Context and Team Changes

India entered this fixture after winning their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field first after rain delayed play by one hour.


Both teams made one change each from their previous matches. South Africa brought in Tumi Sekhukhune for Masabata Klaas, while India included Amanjot Kaur, who missed the Pakistan game due to illness, in place of Renuka Singh Thakur.


Following this game, India will face Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, and South Africa will play Bangladesh on Monday.


Find the live streaming details here

 Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year – Women

Player Year Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) 2025 17 972* 135 59.93 113.76 4 3
Belinda Clark (AUS-W) 1997 14 970 229* 80.83 98.11 3 4
Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) 2022 18 882 117 49.0 78.96 1 8
Debbie Hockley (NZ-W) 1997 16 880 100* 62.85 64.68 2 6
Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W) 2016 14 853 137* 85.3 95.62 3 4
Belinda Clark (AUS-W) 2000 16 842 146* 76.54 74.84 1 6
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 2022 16 833 148* 59.5 91.43 2 5
Sarah Taylor (ENG-W) 2005 20 807 136 42.47 71.41 2 4

