India Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record For Most Runs In A Calendar Year

Smriti Mandhana breaks Belinda Clark’s 27-year-old record with 972 runs in 2025
The Indian opener achieved the feat with a six off Ayabonga Khaka in Visakhapatnam
Mandhana now eyes the 5000-run milestone, becoming only the second Indian woman to do so
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana broke the world record for the most runs scored by a woman in ODIs in a calendar year during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam. The 29-year-old achieved the milestone with a six off South African bowler Ayabonga Khaka in the eighth over, surpassing the previous record of 970 runs set by Australian legend Belinda Clark in 1997.
Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Feat
Belinda Clark’s 1997 tally included the first-ever double century in women’s ODIs, a 229 not out against Denmark in the World Cup match at Mumbai’s MIG ground. Before this match, Mandhana had accumulated 959 runs in 17 ODIs in 2025, averaging 59.93, including four centuries and three half-centuries.
Despite starting her World Cup campaign slowly with scores of 8 and 23 in the initial matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Mandhana’s consistency through the year helped her reach this landmark. She is playing in her third ODI World Cup and was part of the Indian side that finished runners-up to England in 2017. Mandhana is also nearing 5000 ODI runs, which will make her only the second Indian woman and fifth overall to reach this milestone.
Match Context and Team Changes
India entered this fixture after winning their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field first after rain delayed play by one hour.
Both teams made one change each from their previous matches. South Africa brought in Tumi Sekhukhune for Masabata Klaas, while India included Amanjot Kaur, who missed the Pakistan game due to illness, in place of Renuka Singh Thakur.
Following this game, India will face Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, and South Africa will play Bangladesh on Monday.
Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year – Women
|Player
|Year
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
|2025
|17
|972*
|135
|59.93
|113.76
|4
|3
|Belinda Clark (AUS-W)
|1997
|14
|970
|229*
|80.83
|98.11
|3
|4
|Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)
|2022
|18
|882
|117
|49.0
|78.96
|1
|8
|Debbie Hockley (NZ-W)
|1997
|16
|880
|100*
|62.85
|64.68
|2
|6
|Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W)
|2016
|14
|853
|137*
|85.3
|95.62
|3
|4
|Belinda Clark (AUS-W)
|2000
|16
|842
|146*
|76.54
|74.84
|1
|6
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W)
|2022
|16
|833
|148*
|59.5
|91.43
|2
|5
|Sarah Taylor (ENG-W)
|2005
|20
|807
|136
|42.47
|71.41
|2
|4