Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match

India will face South Africa in the fourth T20I in Johannesburg on Friday. Here are the live streaming, full squads and other details of the IND Vs RSA cricket match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
South Africas Marco Jansen bats during the third T20I. AP Photo
South Africa's Marco Jansen bats during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
info_icon

India are set to clash with South Africa in the fourth and final T20I match of the bilateral series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. India are leading the series with 2-1. (More Cricket News)

Men In Blue won the third T20I match by 11 runs in Centurion Park thanks to Tilak Varma's maiden international century. India set a 220-run target for the hosts which they failed to achieve despite Marco Jansen's quick but late half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will try to continue the winning combo but we may also see the international debut of Vijaykumar Vyshak in the final T20I. Ramandeep Singh made his debut in the last game.

Aiden Markram's South Africa will try to exploit the home advantage in Johannesburg as they have a chance to level the series with a victory. India will try to avoid that. The last bilateral series between the two teams also ended in a 1-1 draw in 2023.

South Africa were just seven for no loss after one over when the match was suspended for about 20 minutes. - X/BCCI
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Play Disrupted Due To Flying Ants Invasion In Stadium - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 30

India Won: 17

South Africa Won: 12

No Result: 1

India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?

The fourth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, November 15 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?

The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership
  5. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Denmark Vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  2. Feud In AC Milan Camp? Rafael Leao Opens Up On Rumoured Tension With Paulo Fonseca
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Despite 100% Record
  4. Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
  5. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  2. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0
  3. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  4. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  5. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  2. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
  3. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  4. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  5. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  2. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  3. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  4. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  5. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya