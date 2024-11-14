India are set to clash with South Africa in the fourth and final T20I match of the bilateral series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. India are leading the series with 2-1. (More Cricket News)
Men In Blue won the third T20I match by 11 runs in Centurion Park thanks to Tilak Varma's maiden international century. India set a 220-run target for the hosts which they failed to achieve despite Marco Jansen's quick but late half-century.
Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will try to continue the winning combo but we may also see the international debut of Vijaykumar Vyshak in the final T20I. Ramandeep Singh made his debut in the last game.
Aiden Markram's South Africa will try to exploit the home advantage in Johannesburg as they have a chance to level the series with a victory. India will try to avoid that. The last bilateral series between the two teams also ended in a 1-1 draw in 2023.
India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 30
India Won: 17
South Africa Won: 12
No Result: 1
India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.
India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?
The fourth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, November 15 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?
The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.