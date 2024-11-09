Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online

Get the streaming, schedule, squad, head-to-head update for the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I right here

South Africa vs India: India's batsman Sanju Samson celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
India will face South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday, November 10. (More Cricket News)

India head into the second T20I with confidence after Sanju Samson's stunning century (107 off 50 balls) guided them to a 61-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India lead the four-match series 1-0.

On the other hand, the Proteas were dismissed for 141 in the first T20I and will be eager to bounce back and level the series in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs India: India's batsman Sanju Samson, right, plays a shot. - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Squads And Match Prediction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs South Africa T20I Head To Head

Matches Played: 28

India Won: 16

South Africa Won: 11

No Result: 1

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, November 10 at St George's Park at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on on JioCinema too.

