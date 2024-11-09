India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Squads And Match Prediction

Sanju Samson's marvelous century (107 off 50 balls) helped India beat South Africa by 61 runs in the 1st T20I in Kingsmead, Durban on Friday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side lead the four-match T20I series 1-0. (Match Highlights | Report | Cricket News)
Aiden Markam, the Proteas captain, won the toss and decided to bowl first. But Samson had other ideas as the Kerala-born batter launched a series of attacks on the home bowlers that included nine maximums.
South Africa had no answer to Samson's attack as the visitors posted a mammoth 202/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the Proteas could only muster 141 with Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi sharing three wickets each.
The second T20I now moves to St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday, November 10.
India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.
India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
Total Matches Played - 28
India won - 16
South Africa won - 11
No Result - 1
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Gqeberha Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, Gqeberha's weather will be slightly cooler. Expect temperatures to drop at 16 degrees Celsius. Chances of rain are very minimal with 1.1m expected.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match Prediction
As per Google win predictor, India has 55% chance of winning the second T20I against South Africa, who have been handed 45% chance.