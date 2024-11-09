Cricket

IND Vs RSA 1st T20I: Samson Century Sets India On Way To Comfortable Win - Data Debrief

South Africa will have been looking to avenge their World Cup final loss, but their struggles on home soil continued in Durban

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
india vs south africa 1st t20I
India's Sanju Samson
info_icon

Sanju Samson's century and a strong bowling display set India on their way to a 61-run victory over South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

The teams met for the first time since the T20 World Cup final, with India once again coming out on top to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match T20I series.

Samson started strongly, plundering 107 in a knock which included 10 sixes, and held firm to get his second consecutive T20I century, even as Abhishek Sharma (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (21) were both taken early.

Tilak Yarma added 33, but Gerald Coetzee (3-37) helped to ensure India's momentum faltered, though the tourists still set a tough target, finishing on 202-8.

Sanju Samson after scoring his 2nd T20I century. - AP
India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Any hopes of a quick start for South Africa crumbled though as Aiden Markram (8) fell inside the first over.

Varun Chakaravarthy (3-25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3-28) impressively stopped any rhythm from building, with the latter stopping South Africa's top-scorer Heinrich Klaasen on 25 as the hosts stumbled to all out for 141 in the 18th over.

Data Debrief: No home comforts

South Africa will have been looking to avenge their World Cup final loss, but their struggles on home soil continued in Durban.

They have lost their last five men's T20Is at Kingsmead, including their last four. Meanwhile, India are undefeated in their five matches at Kingsmead (W4 T1).

In fact, South Africa have lost 17 of their last 20 men's T20Is in South Africa, with India responsible for their last two such losses. They had only lost once in nine matches prior to this span (W7 T1).

The damage was done early on by Samson, whose hundred is the fastest by an Indian in T20Is against South Africa. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA 1st T20I: Samson Century Sets India On Way To Comfortable Win - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Dismantle South Africa By 61 Runs In Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video
  5. India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries
Football News
  1. Angers Vs PSG: Luis Enrique Confirms Squad Rotation For Next Ligue 1 Encounter
  2. Cagliari Vs Milan, Serie A: This Player Will Make First Start In Morata's Absence
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bochum, Bundesliga: 'Composure' And 'Focus' Key To Win, Says Alonso
  4. La Liga: Michel Says Congested Schedule Adding To Girona's Injury Troubles
  5. UEFA Nations League: Samu Omoridion Receives Maiden Spain Call-up - Check Full Squad
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
  3. 'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note
  4. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  2. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
  3. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain