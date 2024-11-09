In a match that South Africa hoped would serve as revenge for their 2024 T20 World Cup final loss to the Champions, India once again emerged victorious, defeating the Proteas by 61 runs in the first T20I at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead, Durban, on November 8. (Match Highlights)
It was Sanju Samson's night to remember. His back-to-back T20I centuries stole the show, as he blasted 107 off 50 balls, including 7 fours and 6 sixes. This masterful knock helped India post a commanding total of 202/9 in their 20 overs. South Africa’s chase was then derailed by a brilliant bowling display from Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy, who both claimed three wickets apiece, restricting the Proteas to just 141 all out in 17.5 overs.
(More to follow)