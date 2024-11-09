India's bowler Varun Chakravarthy, centre, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Ryan Rickelton for 21 runs during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India's bowler Varun Chakravarthy, centre, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Ryan Rickelton for 21 runs during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)