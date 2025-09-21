India Vs Pakistan Weather Report, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: How Are Playing Conditions Today?

Dubai pitch slow and spinner-friendly, rewards patience at the crease
Warm, humid weather to test player fitness and focus
Dew factor minimal but teams remain cautious under lights
India and Pakistan will square off again on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST, marking one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four round. This is the second meeting between the two sides in this tournament following India’s commanding seven-wicket victory in their earlier group-stage encounter at the same venue.
India Vs Pakistan Weather Report Today
Tonight’s forecast indicates warm conditions with daytime highs tipping around 34.8°C, falling gradually to 30.5°C during the match, accompanied by steady humidity levels hovering around 61 to 62 percent.
These conditions place a premium on player fitness and hydration, impacting bowlers’ spells and batters’ concentration over extended periods. The heat and moisture can also subtly influence how the ball behaves off the pitch and in the air.
Dew Factor
While dew has been negligible in recent games at Dubai, captains and team strategists will continue to monitor conditions closely. Dew can alter the ball’s grip, making it harder for spinners and pacers to execute plans late in the innings. In a match where every run counts, teams might plan accordingly for potential shifts in bowling effectiveness and fielding conditions as night progresses.
India Vs Pakistan Pitch Report Today
The Dubai pitch has remained consistent with its reputation throughout the tournament, slow and low, offering substantial grip and turn for spin bowlers while testing pace attacks, especially in the evening when the dew factor compels bowlers to adjust lengths.
Batters who can combine caution with calculated aggression have flourished here. The larger ground size makes boundary clearance a stiff task, particularly for players facing quality spin. Teams that exhibit patience and play their shots selectively are likely to have an advantage.
India Vs Pakistan Probable XIs
India Predicted XI:
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy
Pakistan Predicted XI:
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
India Vs Pakistan Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakarvarthy
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr