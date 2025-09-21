India Vs Pakistan Weather Report, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: How Are Playing Conditions Today?

As the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan unfurls at Dubai International Stadium tonight, the playing conditions are expected to strongly influence the tactical battle ahead. From pitch characteristics to weather factors, the stage is set for a gripping cricket showdown under lights in challenging but familiar conditions. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

As the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan unfurls at Dubai International Stadium tonight, the playing conditions are expected to strongly influence the tactical battle ahead. From pitch characteristics to weather factors, the stage is set for a gripping cricket showdown under lights in challenging but familiar conditions. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore