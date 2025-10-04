India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Unpredictable Colombo weather looms over a spinner-friendly track as India seek to continue their dominance against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Colombo weather forecast indicates a 50% chance of rain till 12:00 PM with temperatures between 24-30°C  

  • Premadasa Stadium pitch favours batters early but assists spinners as the match progresses, offering consistent bounce and slower middle overs  

  • Rain disruptions may affect play, but toss and team adaptability will be crucial on weather-affected surfaces  

India take on Pakistan in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The game is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST. India will look to continue their winning run after beating Sri Lanka in their first clash. On the other hand Pakistan will look to open their winning account after losing to Bangladesh in their first clash.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast 

Rain threatens to spoil the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Women’s ODI World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The city has experienced persistent showers throughout the week, with the Sri Lanka vs Australia fixture also abandoned due to rain.

As per AccuWeather, there’s over a 50% chance of rain until 12:00 PM local time on Saturday, October 5. The match begins at 3:00 PM, so early showers might not cause major disruptions. However, with 99% cloud cover expected and overcast conditions prevailing, rain interruptions during play remain a strong possibility. In case of a washout, both teams will share a point.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium features a well-balanced pitch that initially plays true, allowing batters to confidently play their shots. As the game progresses, the surface tends to deteriorate, increasingly assisting spin bowlers. The black soil base provides consistent bounce early on but slows down later, creating conditions that favor spinners. Fast bowlers often get limited seam movement, particularly in day-night games, turning this venue into a spinner-friendly track for subcontinental contests.

The previous encounter at this stadium between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women showcased the pitch’s batting-friendly characteristics, while also highlighting the challenges posed by moisture and potential weather interruptions.

Read the full preview here.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads 

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

  5. AUS-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Called Off In Colombo Without Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  5. Punjab Police Arrest man With Grenades Over Alleged ISI links In Amritsar

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review | Of Mobs, Billionaires And Secret Casinos

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  5. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra