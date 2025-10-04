India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Colombo weather forecast indicates a 50% chance of rain till 12:00 PM with temperatures between 24-30°C
Premadasa Stadium pitch favours batters early but assists spinners as the match progresses, offering consistent bounce and slower middle overs
Rain disruptions may affect play, but toss and team adaptability will be crucial on weather-affected surfaces
India take on Pakistan in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The game is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST. India will look to continue their winning run after beating Sri Lanka in their first clash. On the other hand Pakistan will look to open their winning account after losing to Bangladesh in their first clash.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast
Rain threatens to spoil the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Women’s ODI World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The city has experienced persistent showers throughout the week, with the Sri Lanka vs Australia fixture also abandoned due to rain.
As per AccuWeather, there’s over a 50% chance of rain until 12:00 PM local time on Saturday, October 5. The match begins at 3:00 PM, so early showers might not cause major disruptions. However, with 99% cloud cover expected and overcast conditions prevailing, rain interruptions during play remain a strong possibility. In case of a washout, both teams will share a point.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
The R. Premadasa Stadium features a well-balanced pitch that initially plays true, allowing batters to confidently play their shots. As the game progresses, the surface tends to deteriorate, increasingly assisting spin bowlers. The black soil base provides consistent bounce early on but slows down later, creating conditions that favor spinners. Fast bowlers often get limited seam movement, particularly in day-night games, turning this venue into a spinner-friendly track for subcontinental contests.
The previous encounter at this stadium between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women showcased the pitch’s batting-friendly characteristics, while also highlighting the challenges posed by moisture and potential weather interruptions.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry