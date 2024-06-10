IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained

Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team suffered a humiliating six run defeat at the hands of India in the ICC T20 World Cup, Group A encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. (Scorecard | As It Happened | Full Coverage)
They had lost the opening encounter to Team USA in a Super Over in Dallas. The defeat left them in fourth place in the Group A with no wins under their belt.
On the other hand, USA and India have two wins, Canada has one whereas Ireland along with Pakistan have zero wins.
Can Pakistan qualify for Super 8s if they beat Canada and Ireland?
If Babar's men defeat Ireland and Canada, they will need a favour from either India or USA, to lose their remaining two fixtures. Also, Pakistan will also require Canada to lose its two remaining Group A matches and Ireland win only one.
In such a scenario, Pakistan will have four points but will require a far superior Net Run Rate.
What if Pakistan wins only one of its two remaining games?
If the Men In Green win only one game from their pending two matches, they will end up with only two points on the table. As India and Team USA have four points, this means nothing but elimination from the tournament for Team Pakistan.