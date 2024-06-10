Cricket

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained

With the Men In Green suffering a six-run defeat at the hands of India, here's what the Pakistan side need to do in order to qualify for the Super 8 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Nassau County International Stadium, AP Photo
The Pakistan team have zero points from their two games played at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz
info_icon

Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team suffered a humiliating six run defeat at the hands of India in the ICC T20 World Cup, Group A encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. (Scorecard  | As It Happened | Full Coverage)

They had lost the opening encounter to Team USA in a Super Over in Dallas. The defeat left them in fourth place in the Group A with no wins under their belt.

Jasprit Bumrah clean bowls Mohammad Rizwan in T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday. - X/@JayShah
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Is 'Cheat Code' For India; He Proves It Again

BY Gaurav Thakur

On the other hand, USA and India have two wins, Canada has one whereas Ireland along with Pakistan have zero wins.

So, what does Babar Azam's Pakistan need to do in order to qualify for the Super 8s?

Can Pakistan qualify for Super 8s if they beat Canada and Ireland?

If Babar's men defeat Ireland and Canada, they will need a favour from either India or USA, to lose their remaining two fixtures. Also, Pakistan will also require Canada to lose its two remaining Group A matches and Ireland win only one.

In such a scenario, Pakistan will have four points but will require a far superior Net Run Rate.

What if Pakistan wins only one of its two remaining games?

If the Men In Green win only one game from their pending two matches, they will end up with only two points on the table. As India and Team USA have four points, this means nothing but elimination from the tournament for Team Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 To Hold First Meeting Today; Portfolios To Be Revealed
  2. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  3. Burden Of The Allies
  4. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  5. All About Oath Taking Ceremony Of Modi-Led NDA Govt
Entertainment News
  1. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  2. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  3. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
  4. Julia Butters To Reportedly Star In 'Freaky Friday 2'
  5. Idris Elba Says Portraying Negative Characters Is 'A Bit Of Therapy' For Him
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. ICC T20 WC: Rohit Hails 'Genius' Jasprit Bumrah As IND Overcome PAK In New York
  3. OMA Vs SCO: Scotland Boost Super 8 Qualification Hopes With Seven-Wicket Win - Data Debrief
  4. NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic To Play In Game 2 Despite Injury Concerns
  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup '24: India Humble Pakistan In New York
World News
  1. French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30
  2. Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns From War Cabinet In Blow To Netanyahu
  3. Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar
  4. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  5. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony: Modi Takes Oath As PM; 30 Cabinet Ministers Sworn In | Highlights
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown