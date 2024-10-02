Cricket

Tim Southee Quits New Zealand Test Captaincy; Tom Latham To Lead Kiwis For India Tour

Fast bowler Tim Southee was New Zealand's Test skipper since Kane Williamson quit the role at the end of 2022, helming the side to six wins and two draws from 14 Test matches

Tom-Latham-Kane Williamson-Tim-Southee-new-zealand-captains
New Zealand's new Test skipper Tom Latham (centre) flanked by former captains Kane Williamson (left) and Tim Southee. Photo: New Zealand Cricket
info_icon

New Zealand will have a new captain when they tour India for a three-Test series, starting October 16, 2024. Fast bowler Tim Southee has stepped down from the leadership role and will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham. (More Cricket News)

Southee was New Zealand's Test skipper since Kane Williamson quit the role at the end of 2022, helming the side to six wins and two draws from 14 Test matches.

The 35-year-old said the decision to step down was in the best interests of the team and that he will support Latham as the new captain.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” he said.

“I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team. I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

Latham, who has led the Kiwi Test side on nine previous occasions, will lead a 15-strong squad including Southee, to India next week.

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee takes part in a practice. - AP
SL Vs NZ: Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? It's Southee - Watch Kiwi Captain's Superman-Style Catch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hailed Southee for his contributions as skipper. “Tim’s a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff,” Stead said.

“He’s been a great servant of New Zealand Cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I’d like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as Test captain.

“It’s not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team-man and he’s made the decision with the team’s best interests at heart.

“He’s one of our greatest ever players and we still very much see him playing a part in our Test side moving forward.”

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and India begins in Bengaluru on October 16.

