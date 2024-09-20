New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee is known to be a brilliant outfielder despite the age and the veteran cricketer is the most agile in the slip cordon, which is a rare of a fast bowler. (Day 3 Highlights | More Cricket News)
But Southee put all those notions to rest as he produced a piece of magic during the 1st SL vs NZ Test at Galle.
Fast bowler William O'Rourke was in the third over of the Sri Lankan innings and on the fifth ball, the young pacer produced a back-of-a-length delivery that jumped on the Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka.
Taken by surprise, Nissanka tried to defend it but the ball hit the edge of his blade and flew to the slip cordon wherein Southee, diving to his right, caught with both his hands.
Watch the brilliant catch here:
Talking about the Test, Sri Lanka bowled out the BlackCaps for 340 runs and in reply, were 237/4 at stumps on day 3. The hosts churned out a lead of 202 with six wickets still intact.
For the visitors, pacer William O'Rourke continues to impress with eight wickets so far in the Test match.