Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: SL In Need Of Wickets As Kiwis Set Eyes On Lead

Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being held at the Galle International Stadium. Follow live scores and ball by ball updates here.
After being at 302-7 at the end of Day 1 thanks to Kamindu Mendis' century, Sri Lanka were quickly bowled out for only 305. William O'Rourke was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with five wickets.
In reply, New Zealand have consistently put not too big but considerable partnerships to reach 255 for four at the end of the second day. They finished Day 2 just 50 runs away from Sri Lanka's first inning score.
Toss - Sri Lanka opted to bat first.
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando