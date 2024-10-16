India Vs New Zealand: Opening Day Of Test Rained Off In Bengaluru Amid Flood Threats In City

The opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand was called off due to persistent rain in Bangalore.
Last month, New Zealand saw a scheduled Test in Afghanistan abandoned without a single ball being bowled through five days, due to heavy rainfall in the Greater Noida region.
The Black Caps had more misfortune on Wednesday, as constant drizzle left the surface at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium unplayable.
Hopes were high that the teams would be able to play one session after seeing the morning and afternoon washed out.
However, rain returned after a brief interval at 2:30pm local time, leading umpires to call off the day's play.
Fifteen minutes will be added to the end of the first and second sessions on Thursday, with an early start of 15 minutes also approved to allow for 98 overs to be bowled, though more rain has been forecast.