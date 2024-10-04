Women's T20 World Cup: Listless India Succumb To New Zealand, Suffer 58-Run Walloping

India's campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup got off to the worst possible start, as they were thumped by a 58-run margin by an inspired New Zealand in Dubai on Friday (October 4, 2024). Chasing a 161-run target, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were shot out for a paltry 102 runs in 19 overs.
With Australia also in Group A, the crushing defeat to the White Ferns has rocked India's semi-final chances. Two teams qualify from each of the five-member groups, and with New Zealand making a strong statement in their opener, the task is cut out for the Women In Blue.
More to follow...