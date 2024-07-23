Cricket

India Vs Nepal, Women's T20 Asia Cup: Stand-In Skipper Smriti Mandhana Pleased To See Middle-Order Batters Get Game Time

Stand-in India skipper Smriti Mandhana was pleased to see the middle-order batters getting some much-needed runs under their belt against Nepal on Tuesday ahead of the women's Asia Cup semifinals

India vs uae-womens asia cup 2024
Indian women's cricket team. Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
info_icon

Stand-in India skipper Smriti Mandhana was pleased to see the middle-order batters getting some much-needed runs under their belt against Nepal on Tuesday ahead of the women's Asia Cup semifinals. (More Cricket News)

With regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur skipping the match and India sitting pretty at the top of the group, Mandhana decided to shuffle the batting order to give time to the other batters in the middle during their last group match against minnows Nepal.

Mandhana, a regular opener, didn't bat at the top as Shafali Verma (81) and Dayalan Hemalatha (47) opened the innings and smashed their way to 122 in 14 overs to lay the foundation.

S Sajana (10) and Jemmimah Rodrigues (28) then took them to a solid 178 for 3, which proved enough as Nepal could manage 96 for nine in 20 overs to suffer a 82-run loss.

"As an opener you don't get a lot of games where you don't bat. Much needed game time for all the other batters. The middle order hasn't batted in the previous games," Mandhana said during the post-match presentation.

"The conditions were different and it is always good to have game time under your belt. The middle order didn't get time in the South Africa series as well, so good they could spend some time in the middle."

Mandhana said each tournament since the last few months has been a step towards preparation for the World T20 scheduled to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

"Not only this tournament, but also in the last five or six months, the preparations started post WPL, there are a lot of fine tuning to be done and we have to keep improving, cannot go into a World Cup under prepared," she said.

India might play Bangladesh in the semifinals, an opponent they had comprehensively defeated in a recent away series but Mandhana said they are not going to lower their guard.

"You don't take any team (semifinal opponents) lightly, we have two days to rest and practice before we go out and apply ourselves."

Adjudged player-of-the-match for her blistering 48-ball knock 81, Shafali Verma said she backed her strength and the execution was good.

"The consistency is improving but I could have finished the innings today," said the opener, who slammed 12 fours and a six during her match-winning innings.

Shafali had scored the fastest double century in women's Tests during a match against South Africa in Chennai last month and she said it gave her a lot of confidence.

"Double hundred is big for any batter and I got plenty of confidence from that innings, I wasn't in good form before that but the innings helped me get back my confidence."

Nepal skipper Indu Barma said they will look to come back stronger after taking a lot of lessons from their matches against India and Pakistan.

"I am proud of my team. The effort we put in, we realised our weakness and will come back stronger.

"It was a great exposure to play against India. I am happy with my team, after 10 overs the bowlers got good momentum and restricted them to below 200. We got good experience from this tournament by playing against India and Pakistan. We made some good memories," she said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Vs Nepal, Women's T20 Asia Cup: Stand-In Skipper Smriti Mandhana Pleased To See Middle-Order Batters Get Game Time
  3. Zimbabwe's Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Full IRE Vs ZIM Schedule, Squads, Test Head-To-Head Record, Telecast Details
  4. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Seal Semi-Final Berth After NEP-W Humbling
  5. India Vs Nepal Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20: IND-W Beat NEP-W By 82 Runs, Qualify For The Semis In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Hayes Out To Make History With USWNT
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Wendie Renard Believes This Is France's 'Time To Strike'
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More
  4. MLS All-Stars Vs Liga MX All-Stars: Prediction, Key Players - Expect High-Quality Contest
  5. Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet On July 27 To Condemn Union Budget 2024
  2. Allahabad HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against Declaring June 25 As 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
  3. CUET Result 2024: CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon | Marking Scheme & Other Details
  4. 'Satyamev Jayate': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan After SC Verdict On NEET Row;
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kupwara; 1 Soldier Dead After Gunfight In Poonch
Entertainment News
  1. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  2. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  3. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
  2. Russia Passes Bill To Broaden 'Undesirable' Organisation Criteria
  3. Cocaine Sharks Found In Brazil, Scientists Brace For Erratic Behaviour
  4. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  5. Young Pilot, Living Her Dream', Dies In 'Fluke' Accident In New York | Details
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights